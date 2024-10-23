Guitar World Magazine
“Johnny Marr offered his services to the band. He said, ‘If you can’t find anyone I’ll step in for a while’”: When Oasis needed a new guitarist, Johnny Marr was ready to step up alongside Noel Gallagher
By Janelle BorgHenrik Tuxen,2 days ago
By Janelle BorgHenrik Tuxen,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchNoel GallagherJohnny MarrOasis band historyJohn EntwistlePaul ` GuigsyEpiphone Les Paul
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“I was so into that moment, it was like being stoned… not separated from the guitar and what I was playing. It was joyful”: From unexpected ES-335 solos to jams in a barn, here is your guitar guide to David Gilmour’s breathtaking Luck and Strange
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
“Ozzy told me about this young guitar player in LA who worked at a music school. I envisioned an older bloke with slippers, a cardigan and glasses”: Ozzy Osbourne bassist Bob Daisley on taking a chance on Randy Rhoads – despite label pushback
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
“He couldn’t handle the fact that Eddie was getting more attention than he was. He kept asking Eddie to play fewer guitar solos”: Alex Van Halen reveals the real reason David Lee Roth quit Van Halen
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
“The Holy Grail of rackmount tube preamps is back”: Soldano revives two highly elusive rack units beloved by Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton and Vivian Campbell for the first time in decades
Guitar World Magazine4 hours ago
“A modern interpretation of the guitar Eddie Van Halen used to attain the early Van Halen sound”: EVH brings back Eddie’s daring Danelectro/Charvel hybrid – and gives it a unique hardware twist
Guitar World Magazine8 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
Guitar World deals of the week: save $150 on a Sterling by Music Man guitar, get a $99 analog delay pedal, plus the pick of the early Black Friday guitar deals
Guitar World Magazine6 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
Guitar World Magazine10 hours ago
Guitar World Magazine3 hours ago
“Durability, quick action, and a lifetime of switching enjoyment”: EarthQuaker Devices’ new utility pedals are built to last a lifetime – and could be the key to a smooth-operating pedalboard
Guitar World Magazine2 hours ago
Dianna Carney13 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
“These amps just breathe like a well-rounded tube amp, no matter what you throw at them”: Inside the making of Laney’s Foundry Range
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
“A great statement guitar. It looks fantastic, plays well and sounds superb”: Epiphone Jimi Hendrix Love Drops Flying V review
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
“In a world full of complex effects, we worked hard to bring you the opposite”: JHS Pedals’ Flight Delay bucks the trend of ultra-complicated pedals by delivering 3 iconic delays in a frills-free form factor
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Explore Beaufort SC24 days ago
Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
“The pinnacle of high-gain performance”: Blackstar gives its brand-defining Series One amp an extensive modern reboot for the first time in nearly 20 years
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Dianna Carney28 days ago
Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
Alameda Post27 days ago
Camilo Díaz6 days ago
Dianna Carney7 days ago
The Lantern20 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0