Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Guitar World Magazine

    “Johnny Marr offered his services to the band. He said, ‘If you can’t find anyone I’ll step in for a while’”: When Oasis needed a new guitarist, Johnny Marr was ready to step up alongside Noel Gallagher

    By Janelle BorgHenrik Tuxen,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Noel GallagherJohnny MarrOasis band historyJohn EntwistlePaul ` GuigsyEpiphone Les Paul

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    “I was so into that moment, it was like being stoned… not separated from the guitar and what I was playing. It was joyful”: From unexpected ES-335 solos to jams in a barn, here is your guitar guide to David Gilmour’s breathtaking Luck and Strange
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    “Ozzy told me about this young guitar player in LA who worked at a music school. I envisioned an older bloke with slippers, a cardigan and glasses”: Ozzy Osbourne bassist Bob Daisley on taking a chance on Randy Rhoads – despite label pushback
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    “He couldn’t handle the fact that Eddie was getting more attention than he was. He kept asking Eddie to play fewer guitar solos”: Alex Van Halen reveals the real reason David Lee Roth quit Van Halen
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    “The Holy Grail of rackmount tube preamps is back”: Soldano revives two highly elusive rack units beloved by Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton and Vivian Campbell for the first time in decades
    Guitar World Magazine4 hours ago
    “A modern interpretation of the guitar Eddie Van Halen used to attain the early Van Halen sound”: EVH brings back Eddie’s daring Danelectro/Charvel hybrid – and gives it a unique hardware twist
    Guitar World Magazine8 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Guitar World deals of the week: save $150 on a Sterling by Music Man guitar, get a $99 analog delay pedal, plus the pick of the early Black Friday guitar deals
    Guitar World Magazine6 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    “World-class... It just feels like a vintage classic that never was”: Daniels Gravitas review
    Guitar World Magazine10 hours ago
    “Continually surprised me with beautiful, unpredictable overtones”: Martin D-28 review
    Guitar World Magazine3 hours ago
    “Durability, quick action, and a lifetime of switching enjoyment”: EarthQuaker Devices’ new utility pedals are built to last a lifetime – and could be the key to a smooth-operating pedalboard
    Guitar World Magazine2 hours ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    “These amps just breathe like a well-rounded tube amp, no matter what you throw at them”: Inside the making of Laney’s Foundry Range
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    “A great statement guitar. It looks fantastic, plays well and sounds superb”: Epiphone Jimi Hendrix Love Drops Flying V review
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    “In a world full of complex effects, we worked hard to bring you the opposite”: JHS Pedals’ Flight Delay bucks the trend of ultra-complicated pedals by delivering 3 iconic delays in a frills-free form factor
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC24 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    “The pinnacle of high-gain performance”: Blackstar gives its brand-defining Series One amp an extensive modern reboot for the first time in nearly 20 years
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago
    You're Invited: Autumn Craft Fair Will Support East Bridgewater Christmas Parade
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern20 days ago
    Apple Valley Air Show pilot and Top Gun flight instructor dies in New Mexico air show crash
    The HD Post1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy