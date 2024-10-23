Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • capecod.com

    Edgartown, Nantucket Receive Funds For Clean Energy Initiatives

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Energy efficiency grantsClean energy initiativesClimate change mitigationGreen communities programU.S. Department of energyClimate change

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    We all need to pay more taxes!
    2d ago
    What to clean their beaches from toxic debris?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 minutes ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Q&A: Georgia House Dist. 162 candidates
    The Current GA16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Opinion: Denver case managers can't solve homelessness
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz9 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy