Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Time Out Global

    Labubu craze in Singapore: Here are 6 creative ways that local businesses are jumping on the hype train

    By Rachel Yohannan,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Eyelash extensionsToa PayohPop MartJurong WestPeople 's action partyToys

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Toto Kerblammo!
    Time Out Global2 days ago
    The clocks go back in the UK this weekend – but is daylight saving time bad for our health?
    Time Out Global5 hours ago
    Black Box Diaries
    Time Out Global1 day ago
    Friends-giving Comedy Nite
    Time Out Global1 day ago
    Halloween speed dating at Baci Trattoria & Bar
    Time Out Global13 hours ago
    Two Melbourne bars were just named in the World's 50 Best Bars 2024
    Time Out Global2 days ago
    E-scooter rules in London are changing – here’s everything you need to know
    Time Out Global8 hours ago
    23 businesses Chicagoans want to bring back from the dead
    Time Out Global1 day ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Discover over 300 surprising drinks with this new smart vending machine
    Time Out Global1 day ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Korean fried chicken and craft beer chain Daily Beer opens a second outlet in Chijmes with 1-for-1 promotions
    Time Out Global2 days ago
    Here’s how Giada De Laurentiis is celebrating her 10th anniversary in Las Vegas
    Time Out Global18 hours ago
    Mosu Hong Kong and JL Studio four-hand dinners
    Time Out Global16 hours ago
    The NGV is bringing back its fan favourite French Impressionism exhibition as its next winter blockbuster
    Time Out Global1 day ago
    What it’s like inside the Winchester Mystery House, the Bay Area’s strangest mansion
    Time Out Global20 hours ago
    Here’s how Londoners can win a decade of free Uber rides next month
    Time Out Global7 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Beat the winter blues with Astra Lumina's immersive nighttime cosmic experience
    Time Out Globallast hour
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The V&A’s new east London museum has just revealed its official opening date – and announced a huge David Bowie archive
    Time Out Global2 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Burnt Ends is collaborating with car manufacturer Audi to open a bakery in early 2025
    Time Out Global1 day ago
    This new pet recreation centre has Singapore’s largest indoor dog pool and a pet-friendly café
    Time Out Global8 hours ago
    The Sydney Metro West project has just hit a major milestone
    Time Out Global2 days ago
    East Boston’s own award-winning chef Tony Messina is retooling a neighborhood restaurant
    Time Out Global2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy