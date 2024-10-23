Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTOP

    Miners are razing forests to meet surging demand for metals and minerals, report says

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Biodiversity lossEnvironmental destructionCarbon dioxide emissionsWorld Resources InstituteUnited StatesAssociated Press

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Massive lithium deposit found across southeastern US could end reliance on imports
    New York Post2 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    TV News Legend Dies From Alzheimer’s Disease Complications: George Negus Was 82
    PopCulture8 days ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    A 911 caller found his friend’s body and thought he was the victim of a bear attack. Police now say it was a homicide
    CNN7 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    Steve Bannon to be released from prison next week, Bureau of Prisons says, despite his attempts for earlier exit
    CNN3 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Wear designer sneakers? DC police say to leave these brands at home so you don’t get robbed
    WTOP6 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    East Union supervisors send solar farm plan to zoning board over property line that may not exist
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel16 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy