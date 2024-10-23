Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News4Jax.com

    Miners are razing forests to meet surging demand for metals and minerals, report says

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Environmental destructionCarbon dioxide emissionsClimate change effectsWorld Resources InstituteUnited StatesAssociated Press

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Brazil reaches $23 billion settlement with mining firms over 2015 environmental disaster
    News4Jax.com2 hours ago
    Red-cockaded woodpeckers' recovery in southeast leads to status change from endangered to threatened
    News4Jax.com20 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Ship owner in Baltimore bridge collapse agrees to pay $102 million for cleanup
    News4Jax.com21 hours ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Celebrating with food, fun at “A Taste of The Philippines”
    News4Jax.com1 day ago
    At least 75 sickened as deadly McDonald's E. coli outbreak expands
    News4Jax.com3 hours ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Aya Kusumoto's Dynamic Poster Honors Crucial Catch in DUUUVAL Designs Series
    News4Jax.com3 hours ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Well-known Cambodian investigative journalist released on bail
    News4Jax.com1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    How to succeed in the pursuit of happiness
    News4Jax.com1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    East Union supervisors send solar farm plan to zoning board over property line that may not exist
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy