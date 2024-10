Season’s Eatings!

F or many, the holidays can bring on unwanted stress and the expectation you’ll create the perfect meal that shows just how much you care. Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center helps reignite your joy of cooking with classes that help you create a variety of dishes that are sure to impress.

Focaccia Art & Compound Butter

Assigned bread duty this Thanksgiving? Don’t settle for store-bought, learn to bake homemade focaccia with edible garnishes. It’s the yeast you could do! Decorative and delicious designs will guarantee this trivial side dish is not forgotten. Pair with a variety of compound butters for a different experience every bite. Saturday, November 2, 12:30–3 p.m.

Holiday Pie Dish & Pie Baking

If the lack of a pie plate is keeping you from lovingly crafting decedent pies, don’t worry. Baker Hunt has you covered with a unique hybrid class where you will learn not only how to bake a pie to perfection, but also how to throw your very own handmade ceramic pie dish. Attendees will attend two separate workshops to complete their project. Saturday, November 2 & 16, 10 a.m.–noon

Duck Breast Masterclass

Switch up traditional holiday proteins with a restaurant-worthy duck breast. In this full dinner class, Chef Andrew Alicid teaches universal knife skills, cooking techniques, and superb plating. Round out the autumnal menu with a plum sauce, vegetable and herb couscous, sauteed spinach, and, of course, dessert in the form of chocolate pots de crème. Recommended for intermediate and advanced cooks. Monday, November 4, 6–8:30 p.m.

Fall Harvest Garden-to-Table Date Night

Embrace the seasonal flavors of fall with a date night meal straight from the garden of Baker Hunt. Learn how to pair fresh ingredients to create a dinner you’ll never forget. The menu is to be determined based on what looks ready to pick from their vast garden selection. Vegetarian and vegan options are available. Purchase one seat per couple. Friday, November 8, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Chinese Take-Out Appetizers

Adopted the take-out tradition for the holidays? Learn to make it yourself with a Chinese appetizer masterclass. Work with international ingredients to make favorites including crab rangoons, chicken lettuce wraps, and perfect egg rolls. Experience the comforting flavors of your favorite Chinese restaurant right from home. Monday, November 11, 6–8 p.m.

