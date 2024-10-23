Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSMV

    Five missing TN children at center of Endangered Child Alert

    By Malikka Nation,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Endangered child alertParental kidnappingChild custody disputesMissing personPolice investigationChild safety measures

    Comments / 22

    Add a Comment
    Lisa Taylor
    1d ago
    Thank God, they have been found safe, and returned home 🏠 safely…
    Rodney Lewis
    2d ago
    THANK YOU SO MUCH JESUS FOR HELPING I LOVE YOU SO MUCH AMEN 🙏
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    Part 3, Diddy Exposed: Woman's Lawsuit Unveils Shocking Allegations Involving His Mom
    The World Around Jae and Beyond1 day ago
    Another Discount Retailer Declares Bankruptcy, Closing All Stores
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show9 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy6 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent9 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News6 days ago
    Horrifying Details Emerge About the 19-Year-Old Walmart Employee Found in One of Their Ovens
    Distractify2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post3 days ago
    Killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now unlikely after she was caught trying to profit off case: report
    Fox News3 days ago
    You Could Be Arrested For This Seemingly Harmless Act When You're In Line To Vote
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade4 days ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN2 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times9 days ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in Walmart oven
    KTLA3 days ago
    These four NC restaurants rank among the nation’s best. Why fans love eating there
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Neighbors complained about a terrible smell. Weeks later, a man was accused of murdering his mom and half brother
    The Independent3 days ago
    Arrest made less than 24 hours after Nashville woman was shot to death while walking on popular trail
    Fox News9 days ago
    Walmart customer shares disbelief after noticing bizarre children's toy on store shelves: 'They are expensive'
    thecooldown.com3 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    Trina Reveals Why She Passed On A Prenup: ‘My Husband Brings All Of His Money To Me’
    Shine My Crown5 days ago
    Tiny survivor abandoned in coyote filled mountain area asked for help but no one heard him until his rescuer arrived
    petrescuereport.com5 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
    People3 days ago
    Slain suburban jogger heard screaming on dashcam moments before murder
    Fox News2 days ago
    Tommy Head, former TN State Rep. and brother of Hall of Fame basketball coach Pat Summitt, has died
    packerfansam2 days ago
    Tennessee Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    WSIX 97.9 The BIG 983 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    80-year-old Tennessee woman having heart attack couldn’t hold onto her beloved dog in Hurricane Helene’s flood
    petrescuereport.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy