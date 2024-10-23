Bloody Elbow
Conor McGregor makes bold claim about UFC 100 and insists he has ‘the documentation to prove it’
By Jordan Ellis,2 days ago
By Jordan Ellis,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchMma pay-per-view eventsUfc recordsConor McGregorDonald CerroneKhabib NurmagomedovJorge Masvidal
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dana White tells Magomed Ankalaev his UFC 308 fight ‘must be a good fight’ in order for him to be granted a title fight against Alex Pereira
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
Conor McGregor dressed as Mexican gangster ‘El Chapo’ for press conference ahead of ill-fated Rafael dos Anjos fight
Bloody Elbow1 day ago
Khamzat Chimaev weighs in with just minutes to spare as Dana White gives UFC 308 co-main event a title fight boost
Bloody Elbow11 hours ago
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
‘I’m here to fight’… Yair Rodriguez offers crucial update on UFC return, names potential comeback opponents
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
Ariel Helwani compares fighter who interrupted UFC 308 press conference to Santino Marella, as he questions whether the whole thing was ‘a work’
Bloody Elbow8 hours ago
Max Holloway violates Daniel Cormier with ‘300lb soccer ball’ jibe during hilarious UFC 308 interview
Bloody Elbow1 day ago
Dana White claims he’s given 9-0 MMA star who invaded UFC 308 press conference a fight date, with an opportunity to join the promotion if he wins
Bloody Elbow1 day ago
Tyson Fury has unusual response to Oleksandr Usyk dressing as ‘Hitman’ for press conference staredown
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
Jacksonville Today3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
Florida Bulldog1 day ago
Alex Pereira links up with Jon Jones in mysterious call that ‘even Dana White would be curious about’ ahead of UFC 309
Bloody Elbow4 hours ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
Palm Springs Tribune17 days ago
‘He is a motivation’… Shara Bullet hails Michael Bisping’s inspirational story after calling out a UFC legend
Bloody Elbow1 day ago
The HD Post2 days ago
Jacksonville Today7 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0