    Everett, Chelsea Add Bus Lanes to Support New Bus Route Through A Rapidly-Growing Neighborhood

    By Christian MilNeil,

    2 days ago
    Related Search

    BroadwayBus lane installationPublic transport improvementsPublic transitSecond streetEverett square

    Jojo
    13h ago
    Bus lane ha ha take a tape measure and go down to second Street and measure the street so you’re telling me a bus and two cars all side-by-side on the same street you can’t even fit hardly two cars never mind the bus there is no bus lane
    Jojo
    13h ago
    That’s no bus lane. They moved the white lines over due to construction on second Street so they work vehicles can park on one side
