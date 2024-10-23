Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHEC TV-10

    Two men in 30s shot on East Main Street

    By News10NBC,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Violent crimeGun violencePublic safetyCommunity responseJustice systemStrong hospital

    Comments / 10

    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    That's how those people settle arguments. No big deal.
    ItsMyLife24
    1d ago
    beef or random? jail or bail?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Arrested After Shots Fired Throughout Rochester Overnight
    iheart.com8 hours ago
    Guitarist of heavy metal band Iced Earth avoids additional time behind bars in Jan. 6 case
    WHEC TV-102 hours ago
    Migrant man found hanged in NYC park was suspected of repeatedly raping underage relative: sources
    New York Post1 day ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged with orchestrating 2022 Los Angeles killing
    WHEC TV-102 hours ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Upstate NY middle school employee charged with murdering her sister, whose body was found in local river
    1010WINS4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    2 Teens Arrested After Rochester Robbery, Chase
    iheart.com1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Alex Jones fighting attempt to sell his social media account rights in Infowars auction
    WHEC TV-103 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    McDonald’s says onions from California grower linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    WHEC TV-1023 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    NY Medics Report Epidemic Of Severe Reaction To Cannabis Called ‘Scromiting’
    Black Enterprise1 day ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy