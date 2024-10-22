Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • First Coast News

    Woman dies after crash on Old Middleburg Road in Jacksonville

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Beverly Highsmith Smith
    1d ago
    How sad my prayers are with her family God be with all of you in such a hard time 🙏🙏🙏🕊️🕊️❤️‍🩹
    Sherri Caldreon
    1d ago
    prayers for her family and friends 🙏🙏🙏, so sorry
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Mom left 3 kids home alone for days while she went to Florida for a friend’s liposuction surgery, police say
    Mysuncoast.com2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Woman directed child to end baby’s life through a variety of methods, including drowning the newborn in the bathtub along with dropping the newborn on the fIoor, only for the child to follow her instructions and seriously injure the baby
    Shreveport Magazine1 day ago
    Horrifying Details Emerge About the 19-Year-Old Walmart Employee Found in One of Their Ovens
    Distractify1 day ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena3 days ago
    Court Documents Allege That Elvis Presley And Priscilla Presley Have Secret Grandchild In Florida
    DoYouRemember?1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Hospital Staff Allegedly Broke Newborn's Neck During C-Section And Tried To Cover It Up, According To Florida Parents
    Wide Open Eats4 days ago
    Florida woman allegedly used ‘a child under the age of 10’ to help her steal ‘a barista machine and a vacuum cleaner’ from Target during a ‘big ticket’ shoplifting spree
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Watch Party Recommendations. Halloween Edition
    First Coast News1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    FL Dentist's House of Horrors: Tortured Kids, Did Surgery Without Anesthesia
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Beloved Florida Eatery Named 'Best Fast-Food Restaurant' In The State
    WHYI Y1002 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza16 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Baby girl's 'neck was broken' in Florida ICU after doctors' 'excessive force', parents allege in lawsuit
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Family Reportedly Sues Florida Hospital After Alleging Staff Fatally Broke Newborn Baby’s Neck & “Didn’t Tell Anybody”
    The Shade Room2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne6 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy