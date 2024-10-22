Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wdrb.com

    AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:32 p.m. EDT

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    BOZICH | NBA Scorecard: Kentucky 29, Indiana 7, Louisville 3
    wdrb.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Molotov cocktail explodes in a Chilean high school, injuring at least 35 students
    wdrb.com1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the US rises again to highest level in nearly 3 months
    wdrb.com2 hours ago
    ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ expands the 'Big Bang Theory' universe
    wdrb.com17 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch3 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today17 minutes ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA6 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern8 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy