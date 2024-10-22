Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Apple Insider

    New firmware available for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max devices

    By Marko Zivkovic,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Apple's AirPods Pro 2's impressive hearing test launch date confirmed
    Apple Insider3 days ago
    Apple seeds release candidate of watchOS 11.1
    Apple Insider2 days ago
    How to use the new text effects in Messages on iPhone with iOS 18
    Apple Insider16 hours ago
    AirTag tracking busts rich kid stealing presidential campaign yard signs
    Apple Insider2 days ago
    French publishers try again to get Apple to drop Distraction Control
    Apple Insider2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Apple is readied for an entire week of M4 Mac announcements
    Apple Insider3 hours ago
    Cisco brings Spatial Meetings to Apple Vision Pro with native Webex app
    Apple Insider1 day ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaints Over Price that Has Quadrupled
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Next iPad mini to have OLED, but you'll have to wait and wait
    Apple Insider5 hours ago
    How the new AirPods Pro hearing features were developed
    Apple Insider2 days ago
    Apple severely cuts Vision Pro production, and may stop it completely very soon
    Apple Insider1 day ago
    The reason your cat stares at you: is it what you think?
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Cruise Passenger Sneaks Gun Onto Carnival Cruise Ship
    J. Souza21 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, & Magic Mouse may soon be upgraded with USB-C
    Apple Insider3 days ago
    Apple presses on with headset that's an iPhone on your face
    Apple Insider2 days ago
    Wombat Willow Pro keyboard review: Maximum keys, minimum space
    Apple Insider18 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post5 days ago
    CNN Data Reporter Has 'Holy Cow!' Moment Over 2024 Trump-Harris Polling Detail
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch3 days ago
    Goldman Sachs faces $50M in fines over Apple Card failures
    Apple Insider2 days ago
    Apple's iPad mini 6 falls to record low $349, making room for 7th Gen
    Apple Insider2 days ago
    Apple Releases Firmware Update 6F21 for Older AirPods Models
    Mac Observer1 day ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Kuo again predicts doom for new iPhone because of order cuts
    Apple Insider1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy