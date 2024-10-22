Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • abc12.com

    Ann Arbor City Council approves ordinance establishing workers' right to sit down

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Equine Escape to host Spooky Fun on the Farm
    abc12.com5 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Accused Georgia school shooter waives arraignment, enters not guilty plea
    abc12.com2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Walmart’s new threat to CVS: 30-minute prescription deliveries
    abc12.com1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza16 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaints Over Price that Has Quadrupled
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    McDonald’s president says its food is safe to eat after E. coli outbreak
    abc12.com1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    'Service Dog Salute' brings awareness to PTSD service dogs for Veterans
    abc12.com5 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Flint native and ESPN reporter talks Detroit Lions
    abc12.com22 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy