Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Connecticut

    Amazon to shut down speedy brick-and-mortar delivery service

    By Annie Palmer,CNBC,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    McDonald's shares fall after CDC says E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders
    NBC Connecticut1 day ago
    Powerball ticket sold in CT won $50,000
    NBC Connecticut2 days ago
    FDA eyes McDonald's supplier Taylor Farms as source of E. Coli outbreak
    NBC Connecticutlast hour
    American Airlines testing new tech to crack down on early boarders
    NBC Connecticut20 hours ago
    FDA recalls more than 7,000 bottles of antidepressant duloxetine over toxic chemical
    NBC Connecticut5 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Search suspended for passenger who fell overboard from Taylor Swift-themed Royal Caribbean cruise
    NBC Connecticut1 day ago
    10-year Treasury yield moves lower, pulling back from three-month highs
    NBC Connecticut10 hours ago
    Southwest and Elliott near settlement which would end proxy fight, source says
    NBC Connecticut16 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaints Over Price that Has Quadrupled
    J. Souza8 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    2-Ingredient, 2-Minute Chocolate Fudge: Quick, Easy, and Delicious
    Golden Glitter15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    The reason your cat stares at you: is it what you think?
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Bethany Joy Lenz spent a decade in a cult while on ‘One Tree Hill.' How the show ‘saved her'
    NBC Connecticut1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA3 days ago
    If you can answer ‘yes' to these 6 questions, you're more successful than you think
    NBC Connecticut1 day ago
    Cruise Passenger Sneaks Gun Onto Carnival Cruise Ship
    J. Souza21 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Stop using ‘tough love' to raise resilient, successful kids, says Ivy League child psychologist
    NBC Connecticut1 day ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch3 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Here's why China has been testing its autonomous car technology in the U.S. for years
    NBC Connecticut1 day ago
    It's harder to land a bigger paycheck at a new job—here's what workers are negotiating for instead
    NBC Connecticut4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy