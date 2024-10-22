Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Los Angeles

    Amazon to shut down speedy brick-and-mortar delivery service

    By Annie Palmer,CNBC,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Southwest Airlines profit tops estimates, company expects higher revenue in fourth quarter
    NBC Los Angeles8 hours ago
    French bulldog dies on Alaska Airlines flight after being moved from first class to coach, lawsuit claims
    NBC Los Angeles3 hours ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaints Over Price that Has Quadrupled
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    FDA recalls more than 7,000 bottles of antidepressant duloxetine over toxic chemical
    NBC Los Angeles5 hours ago
    Dodger dogs: Fans getting their pooches' fur dyed for the World Series
    NBC Los Angeles14 hours ago
    The reason your cat stares at you: is it what you think?
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    How new tax changes for 2025 could affect federal tax liabilities for families
    NBC Los Angeles2 days ago
    2-Ingredient, 2-Minute Chocolate Fudge: Quick, Easy, and Delicious
    Golden Glitter15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    IBM stock slips on disappointing consulting and infrastructure revenue
    NBC Los Angeles22 hours ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Here's why China has been testing its autonomous car technology in the U.S. for years
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Air taxi firm Lilium's shares plunge 57% after company says main subsidiaries will file for insolvency
    NBC Los Angeles5 hours ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Health savings accounts offer investors ‘unmatched' tax benefits, expert says. Here's how to take advantage
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy