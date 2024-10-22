Open in App
    Federal prosecutors charge Iranian Revolutionary Guards official in assassination plot on US soil

    1 days ago
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    RAW: PHILIPPINES: TROPICAL STORM BRINGS HEAVY FLOODING
    applevalleynewsnow.com14 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Sapelo Island ferry resumes operations after deadly boat dock gangway collapse
    applevalleynewsnow.com2 days ago
    Woman wedged upside down between rocks for 7 hours after trying to retrieve her phone
    applevalleynewsnow.com2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 days ago
    "Tarzan" star Ron Ely has died
    applevalleynewsnow.com11 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Yazoo County Authorities Search for Man Accused of Hitting His Mother with a Skillet
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    A timeline of Aaron Hernandez’s football career, criminal cases and death
    applevalleynewsnow.com2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA4 days ago
    RAW: FILE: SLIME IN YOUR DISHWASHER COULD SLOW GLOBAL WARMING
    applevalleynewsnow.com1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago

