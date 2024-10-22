Open in App
    Yes, that was a house moving between Sycamore and DeKalb

    By Northern Public Radio,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 4
    Michael Lambert
    1d ago
    Good idea!
    Wendy Ball Engles
    1d ago
    Yup turned around at Jewel and. Went through Sycamore! All I could think was, “how much did THIS cost the owners?” I think I counted 6 police cars escorting.
