Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Click10.com

    A Georgia teen accused in the Apalachee High School shooting has pleaded not guilty

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA29 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    US applications for jobless benefits fall, but continuing claims rise to highest level since 2021
    Click10.com6 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Walt Disney World raises annual pass prices
    Click10.com5 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Santa’s Enchanted Forest not returning for 2024
    Click10.com2 days ago
    Keeping an eye to the Caribbean for next week
    Click10.com3 hours ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Healthy LaMelo Ball shines in 1st game since January, scoring 34 points in Hornets' win
    Click10.com15 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy