Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCJB

    Former Florida quarterback Rex Grossman named SEC Football Legend

    By WCJB Staff,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Memaw4
    1d ago
    Congratulations to you Rex. A former Gator 🐊💙🐊
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL world reacts as Chiefs lose quarterback
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    The boldest hire Florida could make to replace Billy Napier is staring them right in the face
    FanSided1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Mom left 3 kids home alone for days while she went to Florida for a friend’s liposuction surgery, police say
    Mysuncoast.com2 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade3 days ago
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Baby girl's 'neck was broken' in Florida ICU after doctors' 'excessive force', parents allege in lawsuit
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Fans Say Taylor Swift Is 'Down Really Bad' for Travis Kelce as She Marks a 'Precious' Eras Tour First Without Him There
    Parade3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Florida man 'punches' his girlfriend's dog in the face and 'hangs her from leash'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz11 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker11 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Trump Fully Loses His Grip on Reality in Wild, Rambling Speech
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy