Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • waka.com

    Troy quarterback Goose Crowder out for season based on advice of medical staff

    By WAKA Action 8 News,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Judge names mediator in Alabama’s long-running medical marijuana dispute
    waka.com1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Mike’s CarWash expanding in NKY with new location in Florence, formerly Soft Touch
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today50 minutes ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA21 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Women in Manufacturing: Miss Kentucky contestant uses platform to encourage youth to enter trades
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy