Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NOLA.com

    Louisiana's 2020 Teacher of the Year sues state to stop Ten Commandments law

    By PATRICK WALL,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 132
    Add a Comment
    idgaf
    24m ago
    he's a terrorist!!!
    Donna Evans
    21h ago
    If the Ten Commandments had been in our schools for the last thirty plus years we would not be encountering the problems that we are encountering. There would not be so much evil and hatred. We need God back in our schools.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Opinion – Tom Shelton: Kentucky constitution is strong on public education — vote no on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post2 days ago
    JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail
    Fox News1 day ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com5 days ago
    Ohio State’s Star Player Was In A Car Accident Over The Bye Week
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Walmart horror as female worker, 19, is found dead inside a superstore
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News2 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    The road finally took Marquez Valdes-Scantling to New Orleans, where he has some roots
    NOLA.com9 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Arcadia Parish police make horror discovery after two found dead inside van in 'murder-suicide plot'
    themirror.com6 days ago
    Louisiana's Todd Graves dives into ABC's 'Shark Tank' on Friday, but will he make any deals?
    NOLA.com4 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Harris surrogate Mark Cuban tells CNBC he'd work with Trump administration if asked
    Fox Business2 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    A new riverboat cruise dock on New Orleans' West Bank? Gretna says they're in talks.
    NOLA.com1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    SFD helps teach SV students fire safety, prevention
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Top 25 Louisiana high school football rankings (10/23/24)
    High School On SI1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy