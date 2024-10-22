Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fox10phoenix.com

    Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz to visit Arizona

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 19
    Add a Comment
    payer
    1d ago
    Wow, Walzie! Whata warm welcome! Enjoy!
    payer
    1d ago
    Another photo op at the border.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Democrats brace for a possible crack in the blue wall and signs of North Carolina slipping
    NBC News2 days ago
    Trump drives wedge in Arizona Mormon community: ‘Really painful’
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    Senate Democrats running away from Harris in ‘blue wall’ states
    The Hill2 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent3 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story6 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Former first daughter says she’s a Republican — and still voting for Kamala Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    Killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now unlikely after she was caught trying to profit off case: report
    fox10phoenix.com1 day ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News2 days ago
    The Best Brisket Burrito In The Southwest Is Hiding At This Tiny Restaurant In Arizona
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Arizona Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    102.5 KNIX2 days ago
    The Biscuits And Gravy At This Arizona Restaurant Are So Good, You’ll Dream About Them For Weeks
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    DeSantis Aide Says He Resigned Rather Than Follow His Menacing Orders
    The New Republic3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Carolina's Mexican Food Named Arizona's Best Fast-Food Restaurant in Ranking
    Golden Gate Media2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Kari Lake Challenger Ruben Gallego Demands Apology After 'Garden Variety' Divorce Records Unsealed
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Diddy family tree: Kids, partners, associates | Who are they?
    fox10phoenix.com1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Kari Lake's office on lockdown after campaign staffer opened envelope with ‘suspicious’ substance inside
    Fox News1 day ago
    Why Cats Only Let Certain People Pet Them—The Unseen Factors
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy