Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRAL

    17-year-old in custody, person on the loose after three shot at Fayetteville deli

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    The Realist
    1d ago
    GOOD JOB PARENTS🏆 you raised a winner
    Simply Trolling
    1d ago
    I’m sure the hardworking, tax paying, law abiding citizens will be held financially responsible for the transportation which is less than 100 yards away from the scene… then those hardworking, tax paying, law abiding citizens will be financially responsible for their room and board if they aren’t turned back out into the skreets.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Family of North Carolina groom shot 15 times in road rage incident hours after vows say he was 'stolen'
    themirror.com2 days ago
    North Carolina K-9 Shot and Killed During Pursuit of Suspect
    policemag.com2 days ago
    Finest sandwiches in NC? This deli ranks No. 1 in the state, Yelp says
    Town Talks1 day ago
    North Carolina burger joint ranks among the nation’s Finest. Why fans crave it
    Town Talks1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Teen saves dad's life on golf course
    WRAL19 hours ago
    Democrats brace for a possible crack in the blue wall and signs of North Carolina slipping
    NBC News2 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Malaysia charges 22 members of an Islamic business group, including its CEO, for organized crime
    WRAL1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Father and daughter win lawsuit against man who claimed Manchester Arena bombing was hoax
    WRAL20 hours ago
    North Carolina Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    WTQR Q104.12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    4 dead from helicopter crashing into radio tower, FAA sent warning to pilots
    WRAL1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Cat Arrives At North Carolina Shelter With A Heartbreaking Note And A Surprising Secret
    happywhisker.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy