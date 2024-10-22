Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MotorTrend Magazine

    The Kia Boyz Saga: How a TikTok Trend Humbled an Automotive Juggernaut

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2025 Toyota Crown Signia SUVOTY Review: Hey, Look, a Hot Wagon!
    MotorTrend Magazine1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    2025 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists
    MotorTrend Magazine1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    2024 Ineos Grenadier Fieldmaster SUVOTY Review: Mostly Ridiculous, Totally Cool
    MotorTrend Magazine2 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Stellantis Will Use Solid State Battery Tech in the New 2027 Dodge Charger Daytona
    MotorTrend Magazine19 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    In Photos: The NYC Car Meet That Occupied Wall Street
    MotorTrend Magazine2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Local Pup Searching For New Home After Former Owners Decide Lifestyle Does Not Match
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy