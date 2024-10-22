Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    With the economy top of mind for voters, here’s where Maine’s US Senate candidates stand

    By Emma Davis,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    John Mc Chesney
    9h ago
    God, family, country and Donald J Trump/JD Vance!!
    Bob Frankl
    11h ago
    economy, crime, the border.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    GOP candidates in Oakland County, once a party stronghold, try to turn the tide on the blue wave
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Maine’s congressional candidates split on inclusive education, LGBTQ+ rights in schools
    newsfromthestates.com13 hours ago
    Obama encourages voters in Madison, saying Harris-Walz have more than ‘concepts of a plan’
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    1 dead in Colorado, others ill from E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Central Washington voters to choose between two very different Republicans in U.S. House race
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Kentucky Sen. Johnnie Turner of Harlan dies
    newsfromthestates.com20 hours ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    1 person hospitalized in New Mexico in deadly, multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s
    newsfromthestates.com10 hours ago
    Phoenix man charged with shooting Democratic office had 250,000 rounds and a grenade launcher
    newsfromthestates.com9 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Texas sues Biden administration for not providing data on noncitizens
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Wisconsin in-person early voting opens Tuesday
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Jackson hospital, doctors deny wrongdoing in uninsured, undocumented patient’s death
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Pros and cons on Florida’s Amendment 2: Preserving the right to hunt and fish
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Republican senators attack Justice Allison Riggs over her public support for abortion rights
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Guatemalan men face deportation hearing after federal sentencing for possessing Nebraska bald eagle
    newsfromthestates.com10 hours ago
    First day of early voting breaks SC records
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Three Pennsylvania airports receive additional funding from bipartisan infrastructure law
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    New solar farm comes online in Franklinton
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    So far, Trump’s dominance seems to deter Democrats in Louisiana’s early voting
    newsfromthestates.com12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy