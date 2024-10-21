Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newscentermaine.com

    Voters have already started to cast ballots across the country

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two new millionaires after Powerball drawing, jackpot rises to $456 million
    newscentermaine.com3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    High drama in the obscure British sport of 'conkers'
    newscentermaine.com1 day ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Why early goals are vital for Minnesota Wild's victories
    newscentermaine.com1 day ago
    American lobsters' preferred habitats may be changing, UMaine study finds
    newscentermaine.com17 hours ago
    Right whale population grows 4% but extinction remains a threat
    newscentermaine.com17 hours ago
    The 207 interview: Maine Congressman Jared Golden
    newscentermaine.com1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Ellsworth nonprofit hopes to promote city as travel destination of its own
    newscentermaine.com16 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Grading Chicago Bears rookies through the bye week: Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze right on track
    newscentermaine.com1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Federal officials reject Maine request for offshore wind port funding
    newscentermaine.com16 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy