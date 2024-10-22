Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IGN

    Bloodborne: Latest Version of the ShadPS4 Emulator Reduces Loading Screen Time of the Game to Seconds

    By Aritra Bhowmick,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Wants $20 For Better Audio - IGN Daily Fix
    IGN10 hours ago
    AMD: Leak Reveals Upcoming Ryzen Z2 Lineup of APUs for Handhelds Like ROG Ally X and Legion Go; Includes Z2, Z2G, and Z2 Extreme
    IGN1 day ago
    Assassin's Creed Shadows Cancels Early Access, Season Pass - IGN Daily Fix
    IGN1 day ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Five Times FromSoftware Redefined Combat in Games: From Armored Core to Elden Ring
    IGN1 day ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Throne and Liberty and Guild Wars Company NCSoft Suffers Layoffs Amid Significant Restructure
    IGN1 day ago
    Microfilm Sheet Puzzle
    IGN1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    No Man's Sky: The Cursed Expedition - Official Trailer
    IGN20 hours ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Fallout: London Cements Its Place as One of the Most Popular Mods of All Time With 1 Million Players Milestone
    IGN19 hours ago
    Dark Vortex Cyst
    IGN2 days ago
    AMD: Ryzen 7 9800X3D Price Listings Appear Ahead of the Nov Announcement; Leaked Benchmarks Reveal Likely Multi-Core and Single-Core Scores
    IGN1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Vikings Rumored to Trade Sam Darnold to NFC Opponent
    FlurrySports1 day ago
    This 10,000mAh MagSafe Wireless Power Bank for Your iPhone 16 Drops to $23
    IGN2 days ago
    Walkthrough Part 2
    IGN1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    No Man's Sky: The Cursed Adds the Game’s First Flying Saucer, ‘A Gorgeous Giger-Esque Coil of Tubes, Pipeworks and Engines’
    IGN20 hours ago
    Skull Horde - Official Teaser Trailer
    IGN1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy