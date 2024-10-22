guitar.com
“If you’ve ever been in the studio with me, you’d think I had Tourette’s”: Jerry Cantrell says he can’t stop cursing when recording guitar solos
By Crystal Koe,2 days ago
By Crystal Koe,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Listen to Eddie and Alex Van Halen’s final song – which sounds like nothing EVH had ever recorded before
guitar.com1 day ago
guitar.com18 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
Emily Standley Allard19 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
“There was an agreement that I would walk one way and they would walk the opposite. That didn’t work out”: Jake E Lee says he was shot after confronting thieves
guitar.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
J. Souza7 days ago
Gibson has recreated the SJ-200 acoustic Jimmy Page used on Led Zeppelin’s debut album – but it doesn’t come cheap
guitar.com1 day ago
guitar.com2 days ago
Camilo Díaz12 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
guitar.com2 days ago
Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
Dianna Carney11 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
Camilo Díaz18 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
Palm Springs Tribune15 days ago
Camilo Díaz4 days ago
Dianna Carney23 days ago
guitar.com2 days ago
Vision Pet Care14 days ago
Vision Pet Care22 days ago
The HD Post13 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0