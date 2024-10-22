Open in App
    Another pedestrian struck near assisted living facility

    1 days ago
    Comments / 3
    Michelle Parisella
    1d ago
    I'm sorry to hear about this ongoing situation... it's not the seniors fault ... Maybe the nursing home should pay more attention... The town of poughkeepsie should put Flashing Pedestrian Signs just like Marist has for their student's ... Seniors life's Matter
    Angela
    1d ago
    I'm sorry that these types of incidents continue to occur in this particular location.Maybe they should do a safety risk test to determine if any measures could be done to make it a more pedestrian safe crossing.
