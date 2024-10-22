Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WPFO

    Mild temperatures continue on Tuesday in Maine after a record-breaking warm on Monday

    By Meteorologist Emily Santom, WGME,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    People worried as they realize there's no social security checks in December
    Daily Mail5 days ago
    Educating youth on road safety: How SADD is making a difference
    WPFO1 day ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Nearly a quarter of US car owners owe more on loans than their vehicle's worth
    WPFO1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Texas man whose execution was halted by subpoena won't testify in person before lawmakers
    WPFO2 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Regulators delay new rule that would further limit lobster catch size
    WPFO1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    NOAA report shows slight increase in North Atlantic right whale population
    WPFO9 hours ago
    Feds deny Maine's request for $456M to help build offshore wind port
    WPFO1 day ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    These ladybug imposters are trying to get into Maine houses
    WPFO1 day ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy