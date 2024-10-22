Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WECT

    Two people injured in shooting near 34 North Apartments

    By WECT Staff,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Kevin Benton
    1d ago
    you folks in Wilmywood better get a police chief thy knows what the hell he's doing. Wilmywood is TRASH.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Severe Weather & Tornadic Activity Possible Across Parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma
    Angry Ben1 day ago
    Family of North Carolina groom shot 15 times in road rage incident hours after vows say he was 'stolen'
    themirror.com2 days ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    E. coli outbreak, including 1 death, linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    WECT1 day ago
    International Paper to close facilities in 4 states, lay off hundreds
    packagingdive.com2 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    These NC restaurants are some of the best seafood spots in America, Yelp says
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Public hearings to be held on state groundwater standards for three PFAS
    WECT2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    North Carolina Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    WTQR Q104.12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Signs of what will happen on Election Day are everywhere
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Scientists shocked by rediscovery of giant ‘ghost fish’ thought to be extinct
    WECT1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Cat Arrives At North Carolina Shelter With A Heartbreaking Note And A Surprising Secret
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy