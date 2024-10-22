WTOP
Va. leaders are calling for a bell-to-bell cellphone ban in schools. What do students think?
By Scott Gelman,1 days ago
By Scott Gelman,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 26
Add a Comment
Catrina White
10h ago
wesley white
18h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Mirror US2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
Missing student was likely crushed, then incinerated after passing out in garbage while partying in tourist spot: cops
New York Post2 days ago
Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
New York Post2 days ago
43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
the-independent.com5 days ago
Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
breezyscroll.com4 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.
CNN2 days ago
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
the-independent.com2 days ago
the-independent.com1 day ago
WTOP1 day ago
Baseline3 days ago
Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns handed $250,000 fine and forced to release statement after Georgia trash throwing chaos
The US Sun2 days ago
Akeena6 days ago
Akeena6 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
fox5dc.com2 days ago
‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
Mediaite3 days ago
Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
Fox News2 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
Infectious Disease Experts Are Begging Families To Pay Attention to These Three Unexpected Symptoms of Whooping Cough
Parade1 day ago
Tracy Leicher1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.