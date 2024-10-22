Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Wichita Eagle

    ‘Some very strange stuff happened in Kansas’ that led to two big awards for Dion Lefler

    By Carrie Rengers,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    KS Kid
    1d ago
    Congratulations and thank you Dion Lefler. You and Clay Wirestone are heroes.
    Cheryl Lippert
    1d ago
    my sincere Congratulations to Dion!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL world reacts as Chiefs lose quarterback
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Severe Weather & Tornadic Activity Possible Across Parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma
    Angry Ben1 day ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    ‘Really fat’ bear ‘takes the cake’ of fat bears in CO — and ‘probably ate the cake’ too
    Wichita Eagle3 days ago
    Passenger gropes flight attendant, then tries to break into the cockpit, feds say
    Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    What is The Longest Road in Kansas?
    eastcoasttraveller.com1 day ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country5 days ago
    Prince Harry Humiliated By His Late Mom’s Biographer: ‘He Blindly Followed Her Like a Child’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent5 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Fans Speculate Taylor Swift Is Pregnant With Travis Kelce’s Baby After New Photo
    Wichita Eagle11 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    These aren’t just the Patrick Mahomes Chiefs anymore. Here’s the unexpected part
    Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Spiky predator with ‘forked’ teeth found lurking in Brazil river. It’s a new species
    Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy