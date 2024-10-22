Open in App
    One Direction was more than a band for many fans. Liam Payne’s death marks an end of an era

    By CNN Newssource,

    2 days ago
    69coby._.jack69
    1d ago
    they can still be a band without Liam like they were still a band without Zane, it's really not an end of an era it's just the beginning of a new change in life.
