    One year after Ohio passed abortion rights, the issue still drives voters

    By Rachel Rood,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 25
    Mary Kelly-Hawkins
    1d ago
    YES ON1
    Linda Relyea-Dodig
    1d ago
    The republicans in Ohio have overstepped with closing hospitals maternity care and threatening doctors and still trying to ban contraception. All young children and grown women are still under their thumb for medical care especially if they can’t afford it!
