Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    American activist talks about how having a target on his back has changed his life

    By Ryan Lucas,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Up First from NPR
    NPR1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    For the first time in decades, we have a new kind of schizophrenia drug
    NPR7 hours ago
    'Somebody Somewhere' is about finding your people: Here’s how Bridget Everett found hers
    NPR1 day ago
    1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
    NPR16 hours ago
    5 people are dead and a teenager is in custody after a shooting in Washington state
    NPR20 hours ago
    Why the garment workers of Bangladesh are feeling poorer than ever
    NPR2 hours ago
    Spitting on Andrew Jackson's Grave with Rebecca Nagle
    NPR7 hours ago
    Canadian Cabinet voices support for Trudeau as some Liberals prepare to confront him
    NPR6 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    A divided country agrees: The election is stressing everyone out
    NPR22 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    < How to avoid counterfeit and unsafe products online
    NPR1 day ago
    The race is so close. Here's what happens if there's a 269-269 Electoral College tie
    NPR2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Why this country is seeing a 'staggering' increase in the number of rapes
    NPR20 hours ago
    Hundreds mourn Catholic priest and Indigenous peace activist killed in southern Mexico
    NPR1 day ago
    These teachers often live in poverty. A pay raise could help — but there’s a cost
    NPR5 hours ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy