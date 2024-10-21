Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FANGORIA

    Sink Your Teeth Into This New Audio Drama That’s Perfect For Halloween

    By Maggie Boccella,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Stephen King Praises Peacock’s New Horror Series TEACUP
    FANGORIA14 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    DARK CORNERS: A Family-Friendly Animated Horror Series By Top Genre Creators
    FANGORIA1 day ago
    Alex Winter Hops Back Into The Director’s Chair With First ADULTHOOD Image
    FANGORIA17 hours ago
    What’s Up With The DEAD BY DAYLIGHT Movie? Jason Blum Explains
    FANGORIA2 days ago
    A Scream Queen Finds Love In New YOUR MONSTER Poster
    FANGORIA1 day ago
    Mike Flanagan Is Turning Stephen King’s CARRIE Into A Series
    FANGORIA1 day ago
    A Car Crash Is Imminent In Insane Exclusive MADS Clip
    FANGORIA22 hours ago
    SILENT HILL 2: How Does Bloober’s Remake Stack Up Against The Original?
    FANGORIA1 day ago
    The IN A VIOLENT NATURE Blu-Ray Is Even Better Than The Movie Itself
    FANGORIA1 day ago
    Exclusive Interview: Christian Pitre, BOUNTY KILLER’s Mary Death
    FANGORIA1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Blumhouse Games’ FEAR THE SPOTLIGHT Launches With Retro New Trailer
    FANGORIA18 hours ago
    Review: THE MACHINIST
    FANGORIA1 day ago
    OUT THERE: Netflix Lands Sci-Fi Thriller From 10 CLOVERFIELD LANE Editor
    FANGORIA1 day ago
    Dan Trachtenberg’s PREDATOR: BADLANDS Will Release In Theaters
    FANGORIA21 hours ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Tony Todd Invokes The Spirit Of The Dead In Exclusive THE ACTIVATED MAN Trailer
    FANGORIA16 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    The INSIDIOUS Live Horror Experience Is Coming To A City Near You
    FANGORIA21 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 days ago
    5 One-And-Done ’80s Slasher Movies That Are Ripe For A Reboot
    FANGORIA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy