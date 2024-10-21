Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Herald-Journal

    Idaho teenager arrested for planning to use gun at school in Oregon

    By IDAHO PRESS STAFF,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Larry Cable Guy
    1d ago
    Kids will learn that this kind of garbage will not be tolerated!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Idaho Man Falsely Claiming to Be on Run from the Law Steals Two Canoes, Then Runs from the Law: Cops
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Sam’s Club says they’re investigating as shoppers slam retailer for forcing memberships even though they didn’t apply
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns handed $250,000 fine and forced to release statement after Georgia trash throwing chaos
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Man who performed autopsy on Sinwar’s body reveals details of his death
    CNN4 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent5 days ago
    Man Says Roommate's Girlfriend Can't Come Over Anymore Because 'She Ate All My Food — Again'
    People1 day ago
    ‘Bodies were dropped down quarry shafts’: secrets of millions buried in Paris catacombs come to light
    The Guardian4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country5 days ago
    6-Foot-5 Man, Who Refused to Switch Plane Seats with Girlfriend When His Was 'Much Better,' Now Wonders, 'Was I Wrong?'
    People3 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Girl Scouts slammed over ‘insane’ price hike as parents warn troops will ‘disappear’ after first fee change in 8 years
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Four and eight-year-old siblings died of asphyxiation after their mother used a previously-owned leash to hang them from a beam inside their home; mother condemned
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
    People2 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Get Out and Get Help if You Smell Fish in Your Home
    TheFW1 day ago
    Longtime family restaurant chain abruptly shuts down all Oregon locations leaving future in doubt
    Golden Gate Media5 hours ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Tragic Details About CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota
    The List1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Garth Brooks Submits Photos of Anonymous Rape Accuser as Evidence After Naming Her
    Rolling Stone4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy