Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Advocate

    Texas anti-marriage equality judge refuses to drop suit against state commission

    By Donald Padgett,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 290
    Add a Comment
    independent
    1h ago
    keep your religion out of the courtroom. you took an oath, and if you can't be inpartial and kerp your religion out of it, then you should resign. your religion is just thst Yours. the law is for everyone. the constitution is for all.
    TruAmericanfuckTrump
    2h ago
    She'll be judge later but for now she should removed.. i dont attack republicans for their stupid shit like hunting.. ppl should have the right to pursuit of happiness..
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
    People23 hours ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times7 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast7 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story3 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Texas Supreme Court will hear case on SMU break with United Methodist Church
    WFAA1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns handed $250,000 fine and forced to release statement after Georgia trash throwing chaos
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Girl Scouts slammed over ‘insane’ price hike as parents warn troops will ‘disappear’ after first fee change in 8 years
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Texas Man Allegedly Killed a Father and Son, Told Woman to Stop Performing CPR on Victim: Police
    People13 days ago
    ‘No I Can’t!’ CNN’s Jim Acosta Cuts Off Pro-Trump Guest Because ‘You’re Not Even Answering My Question!’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Judge to decide if Ten Commandments can be posted in Louisiana classrooms
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Ted Cruz's Chances of Keeping Texas Senate Seat See Surge Ahead of Two-Week Mark
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Montana park ranger says Senate candidate Tim Sheehy lied about combat wound
    The Guardian4 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Fact Check: AOC Said Jan. 6 Rioters Could've Raped or Killed Her. Some Claim She Wasn't Even at the Capitol
    Snopes1 day ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne2 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Aunt stops ice cream date with nephew and niece after they called her a racist nickname
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy