Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KIMA TV

    Scoutmaster Arrested for Child Molestation Charges

    By Malorie Aldrich,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible8 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Walmart Is Closing for 24 Hours in OR and WA – Here’s Why
    1460 ESPN Yakima1 day ago
    Juvenile shooter kills 5, including 3 kids, in Washington state, authorities say
    NBC News1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Mental Health Counselor Suspended for Professional Boundary Violation
    Timothy A Gruver1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Two Navy aviators found dead after last week’s Growler crash near Mount Rainier
    popularmilitary.com2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel24 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    In Maine’s probate courts, most adults placed in guardianships don’t have lawyers
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy