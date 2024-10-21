digitalchew.com
JD Vance Stands By Trump’s Militaristic Remarks, Claims He ‘Speaks from the Heart’
By Brent Edward,2 days ago
By Brent Edward,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 21
Add a Comment
Jeff Pfeifenroth
1h ago
steven huerta
4h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalchew.com3 days ago
azpm.org1 day ago
digitalchew.com1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
digitalchew.com2 days ago
Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
Jacksonville Today3 days ago
TheDailyBeast2 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
David Heitz14 days ago
digitalchew.com5 hours ago
Jacksonville Today19 days ago
Is Donald Trump Mentally Unfit to Be Commander in Chief? An Interview with Military Veteran and Mental Health Professional Steve Nolan
Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
Axios11 hours ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
CBS Boston2 days ago
digitalchew.com2 days ago
Uncovering Florida26 days ago
digitalchew.com2 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
The Independent4 hours ago
The Hill2 days ago
Trump insists Border Patrol union told him they like him more than Abe Lincoln because he’s ‘tougher on the border’
The Independent1 day ago
digitalchew.com1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
TheDailyBeast1 day ago
digitalchew.com2 days ago
India Currents2 days ago
digitalchew.com1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.