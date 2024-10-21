Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wtae.com

    Pittsburgh weather: Sunny and warmer

    By Jeff Verszyla,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Russell Wilson 'DangeRuss' sandwich joins Primanti Bros. lineup
    wtae.com19 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Pittsburgh Penguins to hold hockey night showcasing 'all things Pittsburgh'
    wtae.com1 day ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    Widow says she's stuck in lease at Pittsburgh-area apartment after husband's death
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy