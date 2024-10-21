Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ksl.com

    Sandy man accused of shooting teens with BB gun in retaliation

    By Pat Reavy, KSL.com,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Carl Moore Sr
    1d ago
    This is exactly what anger can do to anyone. Please be in control.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Man sentenced to life for Denton double murder
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In sickness and in health: 28 years later, Jay and Sara Hill navigating life's 'ruts' together
    ksl.com4 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Harvey Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukemia, NBC reports
    ksl.com1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    A bad 8 minutes leads to blowout loss for Utah Hockey Club
    ksl.com16 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Pet cat recovering 1 week after it was missing, found injured on I-215
    ksl.com2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 hours ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy