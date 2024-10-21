Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • torquenews.com

    Tesla Cybertruck Becomes Undrivable After Touchscreen Stops Working – Lost the Primary Gear Selector & Visibility Out the Back

    By Tinsae Aregay,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    jay p
    23m ago
    most teslas seem to have front end collisions. guess the self braking doesn't work while playing touch screen hockey
    Sherri Bratton
    1h ago
    piece of shit, crap vehicles
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tesla Quadruples the Reservation Price for the $16,000 Cybertruck Range Extender Battery Pack Following the Collapse of the Cybertruck Reservation List
    torquenews.com2 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail
    Fox News14 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    A booby-trapped pro-Trump sign in Virginia has actual shotgun shells. It’s totally legal
    The Independent22 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    The Model Y Juniper's Global Launch Strategy: Looks To Be Coming Soon - Starting At Giga Shanghai - Cyber-Style
    torquenews.com2 days ago
    Playboy Was Once Valued at $2 Billion. Now Hugh Hefner's Son Has a Plan to Buy It Back for a Fraction of That.
    Entrepreneur1 day ago
    Toyota Expects Its Smaller Engine To Deliver More And Replace Almost All of The Company's Existing Powerplants
    torquenews.com2 days ago
    Subaru’s Most and Least Expensive Models To Maintain
    torquenews.com2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Tesla Is Opening An Enormous, 168 Stall Supercharger Station in 2025 - And It Has Pull Through Stalls For Towing Vehicles
    torquenews.com12 hours ago
    The Tesla Cybercab May Be Coming To Palo Alto, California, As A First Stop
    torquenews.com11 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    North West gives mother Kim Kardashian a diamond necklace with unexpected engraving for her 44th birthday
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Trump-appointed judge cites basic 'defect' while ending Mark Meadows' lawsuit against Jack Smith and US Archivist in search of Georgia RICO defense boost
    Law & Crime2 hours ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy