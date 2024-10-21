WXIA 11 Alive
Judge rules in favor of Merchant Law Firm in open records dispute involving DA Fani Willis
1 days ago
1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXIA 11 Alive1 day ago
'The law doesn't apply to you': Fani Willis' office ripped by sarcastic judge for violating open records laws in case related to Trump RICO prosecution
Law & Crime20 hours ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
New York Post1 day ago
The Mirror US6 days ago
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent2 days ago
Rudy Giuliani must give control of luxury items and Manhattan apartment to Georgia election workers he defamed, judge rules
CNN20 hours ago
the-independent.com23 hours ago
Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
Fox News1 day ago
“I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
fandomwire.com4 days ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent4 days ago
The New Republic1 day ago
WXIA 11 Alive9 hours ago
Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
uInterview.com10 hours ago
Marine Corps veteran removed from Delta flight, forced to change over ‘threatening’ shirt: ‘Just took my soul away’
New York Post4 days ago
Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
Mississippi News Group22 days ago
WXIA 11 Alive17 hours ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Uncovering Florida25 days ago
WXIA 11 Alive1 day ago
Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
Latin Times7 days ago
Raw Story19 hours ago
WXIA 11 Alive16 hours ago
Jacksonville Today5 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
Mediaite6 days ago
Latin Times4 days ago
Entire Panel of Arab-American Voters on MSNBC Refuse To Back Harris: ‘Nothing She Can Do or Say For Us To Change Our Minds’
Mediaite3 days ago
The Current GA28 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0