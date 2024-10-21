Open in App
    Ohio family sues Caesars Southern Indiana after woman allegedly dies from overconsumption

    1 days ago
    Mary Bartley Zilka
    19h ago
    It’s difficult to hold the woman accountable for her actions when she’s dead. They should have told her to leave once she appeared drunk. Drunks can’t stop themselves because they don’t have the ability to control themselves. However, if she was there with friends, they should have stepped in and made her leave safely.
    Sarah Rebekah Hartley
    20h ago
    crazy and unfortunate, but holding anyone liable for these sorts of things other than the consumer is RIDICULOUS
