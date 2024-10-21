Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WWL-TV

    Early voting record turnout in Jefferson Parish

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Watch: Reactions to Ten Commandments lawsuit
    WWL-TV1 day ago
    Company hired to resolve SWBNO billing disputes off to promising start
    WWL-TV1 day ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group21 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Two new millionaires after Powerball drawing, jackpot rises to $456 million
    WWL-TV2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Unofficial race for New Orleans' next mayor intensifies
    Axios2 days ago
    Restaurant that denied entry to woman over revealing dress wasn't prepared for her reaction
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Bret Baier Says He Made A ‘Mistake’ In Kamala Harris Interview, Played Wrong Trump Clip
    HuffPost5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA26 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy