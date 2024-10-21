Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • scitechdaily.com

    Astrophysical Shock: Near-Earth Microquasar Unleashes Extreme Cosmic Radiation

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Mike C amps
    23h ago
    Quasar TV's in the old school CRT era gave off Radiation in your Living Room..... don't sit too close to the TV rules of the 50'd and 60's
    Christopher Peters
    1d ago
    that's nice. we were given several chances.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scientists Propose Shooting $200 Trillion Worth of Pulverized Diamonds Into Atmosphere
    Futurism1 day ago
    What happens when black holes merge?
    Space.com1 day ago
    “Neptunian Ridge” Discovered: Scientists Unveil New Map of Distant Planets
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    “Silicate Magic” – Researchers Unlock Key to Cheaper and More Efficient Batteries
    scitechdaily.com18 hours ago
    Intelsat Satellite Mysteriously Breaks Up in Earth's Orbit
    PC Magazine1 day ago
    Astronomers Stumble Upon the Longest Cosmic Radio Pulse Ever Detected
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Sahara’s Stunning Transformation: Desert Sands Fill With Water
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Anatomy of a Black Hole
    scitechdaily.com9 hours ago
    Deluge Unleashed: Another Powerful Atmospheric River Drenches Pacific Northwest
    scitechdaily.com8 hours ago
    Startling Discovery: Scientists Find Microplastics in Infant Organs at Birth
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Diatoms Unlock Nature’s Secret to Massive CO2 Capture
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    The '3-body problem' may not be so chaotic after all, new study suggests
    LiveScience1 day ago
    Baffling Scientists: Why Did Millions of People Feel Shaking in New York City?
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    Turn Scrap into Cash: The Most Profitable Items to Scrap
    Small Business Trends1 day ago
    From Beyond Pluto: Comet C/2023 A3 Dazzles Over New Orleans
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Betelgeuse’s Brightness Mystery Explained: Meet the Hidden “Betelbuddy” Star
    scitechdaily.com5 hours ago
    Euclid “Dark Universe” Telescope Unveils Stunning 208-Gigapixel Window Into the Cosmos
    scitechdaily.com3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Physicist Believes Black Holes Could Be Pathways To Other Universes
    BroBible23 hours ago
    Crew-8 Astronauts Prepare for Dramatic Splashdown After 7 Months in Orbit
    scitechdaily.com3 hours ago
    Scientists make incredible breakthrough to address 'critical' metal shortages: 'A pivotal advancement'
    thecooldown.com3 days ago
    NASA: Potential Life Beneath Martian Ice
    scitechdaily.com17 hours ago
    This Diet Could Help Type 2 Diabetics Ditch Medication, Study Finds
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Secret Superhighways: How Microscopic Life Transforms the Deep Ocean
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Urban Microbes Are Eating Disinfectants – Are We Fueling a New Health Threat?
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Researchers Identify New Heart Disease Risk Factor for Women
    scitechdaily.com19 hours ago
    Nature’s Shield: How Salt Marshes Are Revolutionizing Coastal Defense
    scitechdaily.com5 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    37 Facts About Medieval Execution Methods
    facts.net1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy