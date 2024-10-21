Open in App
    Judge denies clemency review request from death row inmate

    1 days ago
    Comments / 12
    paul mcc
    34m ago
    wish you got to quit p**** footing around with all these criminals you don't need them on death row for 10 20 and 30 years. the man is guilty everybody knows it he should have only been on their 7 years and then you take him and you put him in the back room and you shoot his ass
    @Makeitmakesensenow!
    14h ago
    When I read the headline of the story I said he’s black, and I was right, so I’m not going to read the stories, only the comments.😂😂😂 and May God bless his soul and all of our souls in the name of Jesus Aman.
